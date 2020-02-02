+44 (0)28 6632 2066
Adam Gannon from Irvinestown gave local politicians a lash

Brexit blow to local students over Erasmus scheme

Posted: 9:30 am February 2, 2020
By Jodie Curran
j.curran@fermanaghherald.com

POLITICIANS at Westminster have voted against a Brexit clause that would have committed the UK government to negotiate continuing of the successful Erasmus (Plus) Scheme, which gives students from Universities like Queen’s and Ulster, the opportunity to study abroad in an exchange programme as part of their degree. However, with no guarantee that the UK will remain in the Erasmus Scheme ahead of Brexit, the news has came as a “major blow” to future students may no longer get a chance to experience Erasmus.
Local Cllr Adam Gannon spoke to the Herald about his “disappointment” following the latest vote.
He said, “Our young people have yet again been let down. The Erasmus scheme is a valued programme, it has involvement with vocational training and work overseas, and with teachers who want to work or train abroad.
“This is just another negative consequence of Brexit that just didn’t need to happen.
“It’s extremely disappointing for all young people, especially for students only coming through now who may not benefit from the scheme.
“There’s not much keeping our younger people here as it is, there is very little investment and opportunity.”
In a statement from Ulster University, it said, “We are extremely disappointed… the vote against negotiating the UK’s continued membership of this programme will potentially deprive future students of opportunities for personal and professional development outside of their campus and their home country.”

