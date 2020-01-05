Warm welcome for new social centre for Ederney

THE next step in the redevelopment of Murphys Cafe on Ederney Main Street is under way. In late November contractors were invited to make tender submissions for the work which is set to transform the property.

A list of features are set to include a communal space, coffee dock, consultation and therapy rooms, health studio, offices and rear extension to form toilets and stairway.

In partnership with Ederney Credit Union, owners of the building, the village’s Development Trust plan to restore the building, bringing more hustle and bustle to the Main Street. The project has to date been funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund and the Architectural Heritage Fund.

Councillor John McClaughry welcomed efforts to create a communal space in the village.

Reflecting on memories of the building Cllr McClaughry said, “I remember Mrs Murphy’s tea rooms, we used to go to the mart in Ederney where the Credit Union is now.

“Afterwards you went up to Mrs Murphy’s and got a mug of tea and a Paris bun with butter on it. I have fond memories of it as a child. It would be nice to have somewhere where people can meet in a bit of comfort and efforts to provide that must be commended.”

Cllr McClaughry, speaking of services in Ederney, said that he would love to see that and the Post Office return to the village.

“The Post Office probably hadn’t changed in up on 100 years, it still had a telegraph box in it. It was unfortunate that the Post Office had to close down.”