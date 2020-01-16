+44 (0)28 6632 2066
WARD, baby Noah James

Posted: 7:06 pm January 16, 2020

WARD, baby Noah James – (36 The Meadows, Irvinestown Co. Fermanagh), peacefully in the loving care of his family, 16th January 2020. Baby Noah James, Sleeping with the Angels. Loving son of Christopher and Aimee, dearest brother of Conán, cherished grandson of Francie and Anne Ward, Ken O’Reilly and Christine Maxwell.

House private please.

Mass of the Angels at 11 am on Saturday, 18th January, in the Sacred Heart Church, Irvinestown, followed by private family burial in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if so desired, to the Children’s Heartbeat Trust or Sands, c/o Claude McKervey Funeral Director, 20 Erne Drive, Ederney, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-0EN.

Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his sorrowing father, mother, brother, grandparents, Godparents, uncles, aunts and entire family circle.

A tiny flower lent not given, to bud on Earth and bloom in Heaven

