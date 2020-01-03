‘Straddle’ businessman dies after short illness

POPULAR businessman Sean McCrory of Lowerybane, Belleek has passed away peacefully at SWAH after battling a short illness.

The Tyrone native and former owner of the popular ‘Straddle Service Station’ is survived by his wife Pat and daughter Nicola, who as a family “played a big part in the local community of Belleek.” He was 67.

Local reporter and friend Gerry McLaughlin spoke of the benefits that Sean and his family brought to the area of Belleek, he said, “At one time, Sean and his beloved wife Pat employed up to 35 people in various enterprises around Belleek. Sean first set up in an old container and sold diesel and petrol, he had a huge diesel tanker and then built a famous supermarket from there.

“Sean is probably one of the last great dealing men, he was always coming up with business ideas and was never afraid to afflict the comfortable and comfort the afflicted. The area of Belleek has lost a really colourful character, definitely one of a kind.”

Belleek Cllr John Coyle was a neighbour of Sean McCrory for many years, speaking to the Herald Cllr Coyle said, “Sean came to Belleek over 20 years ago, he was a well-known business man and brought employment to the area at a much needed time. People had great respect for him, he done everything for the community, he had a great head on his shoulders and was very passionate about Belleek.

“Sean, his wife Pat and daughter Nicola play a very large part in our community. People attended his wake from all over, which goes to show what type of man he was, his bright personality always shone out and he was loved by the large crowds who attended his wake and funeral.”