+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineSocial media solves mystery of Donagh’s missing defib
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages
Sheamus Greene
Sinn Fein Councillor Sheamus Greene

Social media solves mystery of Donagh’s missing defib

Posted: 9:21 am January 12, 2020
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com
THERE was relief in Donagh last week after the power of social media helped secure the safe and speedy return of the village’s defibrillator. 
The live-saving piece of equipment, which is located at the Millennium Hall, had been reported missing last week. 
However, within hours of Facebook appeals by both the Donagh Development Information page and Cllr Sheamus Greene that were each shared hundreds of times, it was returned. 
It transpired that far from being stolen, the defibrillator had actually been taken out to be used and was it was given to the police to return, which it was as soon as the appeal was posted. 
Cllr Greene said he had been contacted by a concerned local First Responder, but thankfully the mystery surrounding the missing defibrillator was quickly solved. 
“It was just a misunderstanding that could have gone badly wrong,” he said, adding the bright side of the incident was that it had helped publicise the fact there was a defibrillator in communities right around Fermanagh. 
Cllr Greene added it showed that “sometimes social media can be of benefit.” 
“Maybe there had been a lack of communication, but it resolved that very quickly,” he said. 
Cllr Thomas O’Reilly said also said the incident was an opportunity to encourage more people to become First Responders, or to go to first aid courses, which are regularly hosted by groups and organisation across Fermanagh. 
“It guides you through step by step, but the course really does your self-confidence a lot of good. A lot of times you won’t need the defibrillator, thankfully,” he said. 
“You will just need to be there with the person, or other times you may have to do compressions or clear an airway. Those are the things that can save a life. 
Cllr O’Reilly, who himself suffered a heart attack two years ago, added: “It may be your own life you save, by just knowing. 
That’s what saved me. Within 30 seconds I knew I was taking a heart attack. You become self-aware of different bits and pieces that can help.”
Posted: 9:21 am January 12, 2020
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA