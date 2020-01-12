Social media solves mystery of Donagh’s missing defib

THERE was relief in Donagh last week after the power of social media helped secure the safe and speedy return of the village’s defibrillator.

The live-saving piece of equipment, which is located at the Millennium Hall, had been reported missing last week.

However, within hours of Facebook appeals by both the Donagh Development Information page and Cllr Sheamus Greene that were each shared hundreds of times, it was returned.

It transpired that far from being stolen, the defibrillator had actually been taken out to be used and was it was given to the police to return, which it was as soon as the appeal was posted.

Cllr Greene said he had been contacted by a concerned local First Responder, but thankfully the mystery surrounding the missing defibrillator was quickly solved.

“It was just a misunderstanding that could have gone badly wrong,” he said, adding the bright side of the incident was that it had helped publicise the fact there was a defibrillator in communities right around Fermanagh.

Cllr Greene added it showed that “sometimes social media can be of benefit.”

“Maybe there had been a lack of communication, but it resolved that very quickly,” he said.

Cllr Thomas O’Reilly said also said the incident was an opportunity to encourage more people to become First Responders, or to go to first aid courses, which are regularly hosted by groups and organisation across Fermanagh.

“It guides you through step by step, but the course really does your self-confidence a lot of good. A lot of times you won’t need the defibrillator, thankfully,” he said.

“You will just need to be there with the person, or other times you may have to do compressions or clear an airway. Those are the things that can save a life.

Cllr O’Reilly, who himself suffered a heart attack two years ago, added: “It may be your own life you save, by just knowing.

That’s what saved me. Within 30 seconds I knew I was taking a heart attack. You become self-aware of different bits and pieces that can help.”