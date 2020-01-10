Shock at ‘dumping’ of dogs by roadside in Enniskillen

THREE dogs are believed to have been abandoned by the roadside in the Cornagrade Road area of Enniskillen.

Fears that the dogs may have been dumped surfaced after two dogs were reportedly spotted wandering along the roadside in the Riverside area . The dogs were first seen on New Years Day.

The third dog, a small black ‘Jack Russell type’ was found dead. After examination by a vet it was determined that the dog was not microchipped.

Pets Lost and Found Fermanagh were involved in the rescue of the two remaining dogs. Locals were thanked for their community spirit which was “nothing short of outstanding”. After being located and rescued the dogs were brought to a vet where they received care. Posting to social media the pet group said “every effort will be made to contact the owners. Failing that they will be rehomed”.

Commenting on fears the dogs may have been abandoned, Councillor Tommy Maguire said, “It is shocking and regrettable to hear the story of the three poor animals that were abandoned on the Cornagrade Road. Recent comments have been made in regard to dog walking areas and the public have been consulted over the last few months.

“Over Christmas time we are conscious that people receive dogs and pups as presents but sometimes people have not thought the process through and considered the responsibility of looking after the animal and indeed the cost of it. This is a tragic event which has happened soon after Christmas, it is very shocking.

“We in the Council provide a dog warden service and if people can’t manage or need assistance the dog warden can be called for guidance as to what to do with dogs. As a councillor I am also available to give advice anyone in this situation, I am concerned about animals as well as the all the people that live in the district.”