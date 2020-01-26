Quinn Holdings set to take on more staff

ONE OF the county’s biggest employers, Quinn Industrial Holdings, is continuing to grow as the firm launched a recruitment drive for staff this week.

The firm provides employment for 830 people in its different divisions in south Fermanagh and west Cavan. The total employment figure is set to grow further as the company recruit across the precast, building products and lite divisions with approximately a dozen roles open for applications at present.

Councillor Chris McCaffrey remarked that this was positive news. “If they are recruiting it is a good sign that the business is performing well. It’s great to have an employer in the area that offers jobs for the local community and it’s good to see it performing well. This somewhat safeguards the future and current jobs that are there.”

A spokesman for Quinn Industrial Holdings explained that despite challenges the firm is starting the new year positively.

“Despite Brexit and UK election uncertainty resulting in a softer market in the second half of 2019, QIH employment numbers remain steady at approximately 830 staff, 28% (180 staff) above the level when QIH acquired the businesses in late 2014.

“Following the UK elections and a move back from the Brexit cliff edge, 2020 has started more positively and QIH is currently looking to fill about a dozen roles, which are a mix of vacant and new opportunity positions.”