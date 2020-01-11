Police issue warning after underage drink seized

POLICE have warned that they will crack down on underage drinking after recently seizing a quantity of drink from “underage children”.

Sharing a picture of the seized alcohol, which included vodka, white wine and ciders a Police spokesman warned that alcohol will be seized from underage young people.

Commenting a spokesman for a Police said, “Police in Enniskillen received a call from a concerned parent in relation to a number underage children drinking on a bus heading out of town.

“We don’t want to ruin your fun but this can be dangerous to the driver and if you are underage we will be seizing the alcohol.”

Acknowledging that there may be some who would see this as a ‘kill-joy’ move, the spokesman added, “Police are only doing their best to stop underage kids from consuming an alarming amount of alcohol and ending up in need of medical help or stumbling onto the road infront of traffic.

“A number of bottles and cans of alcohol were seized by Police on this occasion to be disposed of.”

Police also warned young people that if they are found under the influence of alcohol and they are underage they will be brought home to their parents.