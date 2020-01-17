Opinion split on Enniskillen leisure complex plan

Opinions are split on the proposed development of a new leisure complex which could transform the North side of Enniskillen.

Plans have been submitted for a multi-million pound complex at the old Unipork site off the Cornagrade and Irvinestown roads. The application lists the proposed development to be complete with two garden centres, one indoor adventure play unit, hotel, cinema, bowling alley, coffee pod and drive thru-restaurant.

The applicant, Elm Grange Limited previously told the Herald that a major retailer was interested in becoming an anchor tenant. It was also stated that the retail park deals with a “completely different sector to Enniskillen town centre,” with the type of operators on-site “not the kind that would fit in the town centre”.

Herald readers have been largely supportive of the development. Within the last fortnight readers have branded the development as “great to see”. One reader said, “anything that brings jobs and cleans up the area is great to see”.

Another reader said he could understand why local businesses in the town have objected, but continued, “Overall I think it is a good thing for the town. It could bring more people from outside the town or even from across the border to the town. It’s badly needed, so I see it as something positive”.

“Get it done,” another reader quipped, “Enniskillen is lagging way behind even Omagh for years in attracting new commercial ventures”.

Another reader called on business owners in Enniskillen to “adapt” and “not protest”. One reader remarked, “Any improvement is a boost to our town and we really need leisure facilities for our young people as the town is dying a slow death regarding jobs and services. It’s great to see something coming to the town rather than the latest trend of taking away from us.”

A total of 22 comments on the application have been made to date. At the time of print each comment is an objection lodged opposing the development.

The consultation on the development is ongoing with authorities set to make a decision after the consultation period has run its course.