O’CONNOR, Mary Patricia (Pat) (née Crobie) – peacefully Sunday, 19th January 2020. Late of 48, The Commons, Bellanaleck. Reposing at her home until Tuesday, 21st January 2020. Remains leaving at 10.15 am on Tuesday to arrive at St. Michael’s Church, Enniskillen for Requiem Mass at 11 am, followed by burial in Arney Cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her children, Philip, Nuala, Máire, Sinéad, Brían, Aíne, Nollaig & Meabh, grandchildren, great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, her ex-husband Bernard and entire family circle.