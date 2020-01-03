+44 (0)28 6632 2066
MONAGHAN, Mick

Posted: 5:14 pm January 3, 2020

MONAGHAN, Mick – Main Street, Kinawley, Co. Fermanagh, BT92-4FH, Thursday, 2nd January 2020, suddenly. Loving husband of Maggie and dear father of Kevin (Mary), Majella (Alan), Carmel (Mark) and Fidelma (Niall).

Remains reposing at his home today, Friday, from 2 pm until 10 pm and on Saturday until 5 pm. Family time thereafter until removal to arrive for 7 pm at St. Naile’s Church, Kinawley. Funeral Mass on Sunday at 10 am followed by burial in adjoining cemetery.

Deeply regretted by his sorrowing wife, son, daughters, brothers Seamus, Sean, Philip and Vincent, sisters Maisie, Goretti and Veronica, grandchildren, nephews, nieces and extended family circle.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired, to NI Chest, Heart and Stroke, c/o Patrick Blake Funeral Directors, Derrylin.

