McKINNEY, Margaret (née McComb) – Millcroft Nursing Home and 17 Cherrydale, Tempo Road, Enniskillen, BT74-6FW, peacefully, 28th January 2020. Dearly beloved wife of the late Thomas and cherished mother of John (Majella), Brendan (Christine), Marianne McCaffrey (Liam), Declan (Valerie RIP), Aidan (Bernadette) & Rosie (Shaun).Dear sister of Betty Nugent & the late Arghur McComb.

Reposing at her late residence, 17 Cherrydale, Tempo Road, Enniskillen, BT74-6FW, Wednesday, 29th January from 6 pm until 9 pm and Thursday, 30th January from 12 noon until 9 pm. Removal on Friday, 31st January at 10.15 am to St. Michael’s Church, Darling Street, Enniskillen, BT74-7EW for Mass at 11 am, followed by interment in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Armagh, BT61-7QX at aproxmitly 2.30 pm.

Deeply regretted by all her loving family, grandchildren, extended family, friends and neighbours.

Family flowers only please, donations if so desired, to Millcroft Private Nursing Home to benefit comfort of patients’ c/o John McKeegan Undertaker or any family member.

Our Lady, Queen of Heaven pray for her