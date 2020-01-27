MAGUIRE, Noreen – (31 Drumbeggan Road, Tullycreevy, Monea, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, BT74-8ET), 26th January 2020. (Late of staff St. Michael’s College and Convent Grammar, Mount Lourdes, Enniskillen), at the R.V.H. Belfast, RIP. Dearly loved wife of the late Gerry. Beloved mother of Conor, Marie (Diarmuid), Monica (Conor), Catherine (Dave), John (Madhuri) and Deirdre; dear sister of Teresa (decd), Pat (decd) Frank, Eileen, Gerry, Josie and Michael.

Remains will repose at the family home today, Monday from 7 pm to 10 pm and tomorrow, Tuesday from 12 noon until 5 pm. Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Monea on Tuesday for 6 pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11 am followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery.

Deeply loved and sadly missed by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sisters and brothers, nephews, nieces much loved grandchildren Hamish, Aibhlinn, Alicia, Caoimhe and Oisin, family circle and friends.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired to Cancer Research, c/o any family member or Peter Carty Funeral Director, Garrison, Co. Fermanagh, BT93-4BY.

Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her