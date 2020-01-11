‘Losing seven stone has turned my life around’

A LOCAL woman who has shed over seven stone has spoken about how her weight loss journey saved her life.

Beverley Elliott, from Enniskillen was 20 stone when she retired from work at the age of 35 due to ill-health. Beverley has a lung condition and while she knew losing weight would not cure her, she said carrying excess weight wasn’t helping, and decided that something needed to change.

Speaking to the Herald Beverly explained, “It got to the stage that I realised if I didn’t do something I would end up bed bound. I took the first step and went to Weight Watchers (WW) at Enniskillen Library.”

After walking through the doors Beverley met coach Sharon Domer who she describes as “welcoming” and “encouraging”.

Beverley explained that when she started her weight loss journey she broke down her end goal by aiming to lose 1lb per week: “If I had thought of it as 20 stone I’d never have done it.”

Now Beverley is approximately 12 stone. Her aim just before Christmas was to smash through the 100lb weight loss goal. “I got on the scales, and when I hit the 100lb weight loss I cried. I am trying to be a healthier sick person. I feel a lot better in myself. I have lost this weight through diet not exercise.

“Losing weight while on steroids is a big task but it’s not impossible. I have breathing equipment and there’s many a day I could pull the quilt over my head but I get up put my lippy on and face the world.”

Beverley’s transformation has been incredible, she has dropped six dress sizes, one shoe size and had her rings downsized by two and a half sizes.

Speaking about her motivation for continuing she said, “I have twin daughters, one is getting married next August and I want to look well for the wedding. I don’t know how much more weight I want to lose, but looking forward for me not to go to Weight Watchers would be like losing my arm. The NHS and Weight Watchers have saved my life.”