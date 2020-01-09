+44 (0)28 6632 2066
HAIRE, William (Liam)

Posted: 1:33 pm January 9, 2020

HAIRE, William (Liam) – Armagh Manor, Ballagh, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, died Wednesday, 8th January 2020, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband of the late Margaret-Ann (nee Gunn) and loving father of Ronald, Arthur (Josephine), Joan (Seymour Major), Genevieve (Peter Crudden), Barbara (Pat Creevy), Bill (Marie), Margaret (Anthony Callery), Frances, Pauline (Hugh Nelson), Oliver (Geraldine).

Reposing at his late residence until removal on Saturday morning at 10.30 am to arrive at the Church of the Immaculate Conception, Newtownbutler for 11 am Funeral Mass, with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Will be sadly missed by his sons, daughters, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law grandchildren, great grandchildren, great, great grandchildren, brother-in-law Eamon, nieces, nephews and a large family circle.

Wake house open from 12 noon until 10 pm each day and private on Saturday morning please.

