GILLEECE, Nuala

Posted: 8:36 pm January 31, 2020

GILLEECE, Nuala – Shanvalley, Kinawley, Enniskillen, Co. Fermanagh, January 30th, 2020, RIP. Reposing at the family home from 10 am to 10 pm. Funeral Mass on Saturday, February 1st, 2020 at 11 am in St. Naile’s Church, Kinawley with Interment afterwards in Shanvalley Cemetery.

Deeply regretted by her loving husband Jim, daughters Carmel, Ann-Marie, Pauline (Shane), sons Kevin (Ann) and Seamus, grandchildren Kieva, Ryan and Saoirse, brother Tom, sisters Irene and Rita (Sylvester), brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, family circle and friends.

