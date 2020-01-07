GALLAGHER, Eileen (née McSherry) – Lowerybane, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, January 6th peacefully, at South West Acute Hospital, Ennislillen. Beloved wife of the late Eddie and loving mother of Breda, Marie (Terence) Edwin, Ann (Philip) Damian (Teresa) Kathleen (Brian) grandchildren, great grandchild, brother Joe, sister Margaret Breen, and entire family circle.

Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11 am in Saint Michael’s Church, Mulleek, followed by interment in Magheramena Cemetery.

Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for her gentle Soul

Family home private at the request of the deceased, family, neighbours and close friends are welcome.