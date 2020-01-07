+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeDeath NoticesGALLAGHER, Eileen

GALLAGHER, Eileen

Posted: 4:35 pm January 7, 2020

GALLAGHER, Eileen (née McSherry) – Lowerybane, Belleek, Co. Fermanagh, January 6th peacefully, at South West Acute Hospital, Ennislillen. Beloved wife of the late Eddie and loving mother of Breda, Marie (Terence) Edwin, Ann (Philip) Damian (Teresa) Kathleen (Brian) grandchildren, great grandchild, brother Joe, sister Margaret Breen, and entire family circle.

Requiem Mass on Thursday morning at 11 am in Saint Michael’s Church, Mulleek, followed by interment in Magheramena Cemetery.

Sacred Heart of Jesus pray for her gentle Soul

Family home private at the request of the deceased, family, neighbours and close friends are welcome.

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA