Foster all set for big Late Late Show TV debut

On the night that the UK is set leave the European Union, DUP leader and Fermanagh South Tyrone MLA Arlene Foster will appear on RTE’s Late Late Show.

This Friday (31 January) Ryan Tubridy will interview the North’s First Minister on the prime time show which is broadcast from 9.35pm-11.55pm. The UK is set to leave the EU at 11pm on Friday. It is understood Mrs Foster will be live at approximately this time. The interview has been billed as a ‘bridge building’ gesture.

Mrs Foster grew up close to the border near Aghadrumsee a few miles from the Monaghan border. She said that on Brexit night, “It’s important for me to speak to an Irish audience and emphasis that I want a good neighbourly relationship.”

The Irish News reported that Mrs Foster said she was a fan of the TV chat show, it continues, “I can remember as a child watching the programme, I never once thought I would be on it.”

News that the DUP leader is to appear on the popular show has sparked widespread reaction. A Sinn Fein supporter commenting online claims, “RTE must be made aware of their bias against Sinn Fein,” other similar comments refer to the Sinn Fein leader Mary Lou McDonald being left out of a pre-election leaders debate. Taking to Twitter members of the public shared their views, with many referring to the leaders debate. Reacting, a Fianna Fail supporter tweeted, “What does Arlene Foster being on the Late Late Show have to do with Sinn Fein?” He adds that people in the South will have to get “a lot more used to Unionists getting air time in the South if we want a United Ireland! Whatever I may think of her, I’m really looking forward to her appearance on the show.”

Prior to this RTE appearance, former party colleague, Ian Paisley was a guest on the Late Late Show with his wife. Mrs Foster is not the first DUP politician to sit on the Late Late Show’s sofa.

