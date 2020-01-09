Fine for young driver clocked doing 98mph

A YOUNG driver has been fined for speeding at 98mph on the main Enniskillen to Belfast Road.

Dylan McLaughlin (21) of Tamlaght Park, Tamlaght, was detected speeding in the 60mph zone on the afternoon of May 29th last.

At Enniskillen Magistrates Court his defence solicitor Garry Smyth said McLaughlin, who works as a chef, said the defendant could offer no explanation to why he was driving so fast except that his speed had “crept up.”

District Judge Steven Keown said drivers were routinely disqualified for driving at 100mph or more on a motorway and “this was on a 60mph road, so it is similar if not worse.”

Mr Smyth said McLaughlin had a clear record and a clean licence with no points. Judge Keown replied that was “not the biggest boast”’ as McLaughlin had passed his driving test less than two years ago.

Judge Keown added: “If you come around a corner at 98mph and meet a tractor there is little you can do.”

Giving him credit of his early guilty plea, fined McLaughlin £350 and endorsed five penalty points on his licence. He warned the defendant “he will not get the same leniency if it happens again.”