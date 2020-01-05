Fall in number of deaths here attributed to alcohol

THE number of alcohol related deaths in the North have fallen for the first time since 2013, according to official statistics.

The Northern Ireland Statistics and Research Agency (NISRA) published the latest statistics that show that of the total 15,922 deaths registered 284 were directly alcohol related. The 2017 total of 303 deaths remains the highest on record.

Figures also show around two thirds of alcohol specific deaths each year relate to males. In 2018 69% of alcohol related deaths were males.

Aidan Ormsby, senior manager at the SOLACE addiction services at the ARC Healthy Living Centre explained that 2019 has been another busy year.

“Misuse of alcohol continues to cause many harms in our community and Solace continues to respond to an ever increasing need for befriending and harm reduction advice.”

Commenting on the recent statistics Mr Ormsby said, “Statistics do indicate a reduction in deaths and this is to be welcomed but it is important to recognise that a lot of people each year do lose their lives due to misuse of alcohol and the harms that it causes. It is also important to recognise that there are a very substantial number of people in our communities who are living with the harms that alcohol causes on a daily basis.

“Alcohol is still the main drug of choice in rural communities and contributes to a large volume of hospital visits and admissions.”

Appealing to those who may be taking a drink over the festive period Mr Ormsby said, “Anyone who is drinking should make sure that they have food, light and heat in the house before they start to drink. Drink plenty of water in between alcoholic drinks if possible. It is important to have many alcohol free days over Christmas so that the body and mind gets a chance to rejuvenate.”

Concluding Mr Ormsby encouraged the community to look out for one and other. “Sometimes at Christmas the best gift, the most important gift you can give someone is a little bit of your time and a friendly listening ear.”

If you have been affected by alcohol misuse Lifeline are available on 08088088000.