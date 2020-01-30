Enniskillen busker hopes to spread a little happiness

IT WOULD would be impossible for Fermanagh folk not to recognise the face of local busker Krum Maguire, who has been brightening up the streets of Enniskillen with his outstanding musical talents for over a year now.

Despite suffering from a minor cold, due to the “occupational hazard” that comes with performing in unpredictable weather, Mr Maguire spoke to the Herald about his love for music and Enniskillen! When asked about how he first got into busking, he said, “I just sort of fell into it to be honest, myself and a good mate of mine got our hands on some equipment and we just thought, why not go down the town and try this out?

“At first, I was definitely nervous to perform in the town and I was cautious about being too loud, or maybe too annoying for some people.”

Despite his fears of public reaction, Krum has since been “overwhelmed” with the positive response. He said, “There has always been buskers coming through the town, and people will always have their own opinion on what they like and don’t like musically, however, I must say I’ve had brilliant feedback so far and I make sure to play as many crowd pleasers as I can.”

As well as entertaining locals on the street, Krum Maguire is no stranger to the gigging scene around popular night life spots at the weekend, he said, “I usually gig most weekends and it’s great to see such a wealth of local talent about the town. It’s great for the reputation of Fermanagh.”

Speaking on his hopes for the future, Krum said, “I’d love to go busking in either Belfast or Dublin but I get so nervous and drop out last minute, however it’s on my bucket list for sure.”

I will never stop it and I’d recommend anyone to do it! Music brings such happiness to the town, quietness can eat away at the soul, so every little helps!”