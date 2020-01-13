DUNLOP, Eveline (Eva) – 12th January 2020, peacefully at Gortacharn Care Home, Lisnaskea. A dear wife of the late Harry. Formerly of 9 Mullaghfad Road, Cooneen, Fivemiletown. A much loved mother of Ethel (Mervyn), Kenny (Jean), Noel (Sandra), William (Felicity) Helen (Mervyn), Adrian (Heather) and Yvonne (Ian). Also a dear sister of the late David and Sadie, and a very special grandmother and great grandmother.



Funeral Tuesday for service in Cooneen Parish Church at 1 pm followed by a family interment in Colebrooke Parish Churchyard.



House private on morning of funeral please.



Family flowers only, donations in lieu if desired are to Cooneen Parish Church Repair Fund, c/o and cheques made payable to S.R. Elliott Funeral Directors, Main Office & Funeral Home, Drumclay Park North, Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen, BT74-6ND.



Very sadly missed by her loving family and family circle.

“The day Thou gavest Lord is ended”