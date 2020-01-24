Death of championship winning footballer

TRIBUTES have poured in as Trillick remembers Noel McQuaid, who has left a sporting legacy behind following his passing on Tuesday last.

Noel, a native of Moorfield, Trillick, was a founding member of Tummery Athletic Football Club, and played for Trillick GAA during the 1970s.

Posting a social media tribute to the former player a spokesman for Trillick St Macartans said, “Noel was a stalwart on Trillick Senior teams throughout the 1970s.” Although a broken leg meant Noel missed out 1974 championship final he returned to play a pivotal role in the Ulster club series, scoring 1-1 in the final against Owen Roes as Trillick claimed their third title.

“We are deeply saddened that Noel won’t get to celebrate these achievements with his former team mates at our upcoming gala,” the spokesman added.

Tummery Athletic FC also shared a tribute noting that Noel was a “great man” who had done much for the community. A spokesman described Noel as an “extremely influential man in the establishment of the club”.

Behind the sporting successes Noel was a humble man. His family shared memories of a loving father who lived a simple life, dividing his time between working and family life.

Noel’s daughter Michelle said, “Daddy was never very boastful of his football days. He would have told us he was good at football but we joked and said, aye sure that’s right daddy, not realising until now how true that was.”

A gifted musician, Noel played for Tummery Pipe Band. A crowd pleaser was Noel’s guitar renditions, a favourite at family gatherings.

“He would play the guitar and sing. Family members have spoken of the songs he would sing that have stood out in their heads after all these years. That’s how many of his family will remember him, happy while singing and playing the guitar at family gatherings.”

Noel’s funeral Mass took place at St Davog’s Church, Dromore on Saturday. Funeral arrangements were by McAtee funeral directors, Fintona. Noel is survived by his wife Anne and children Michelle, Ciara, Noleen, Noel and Colette.