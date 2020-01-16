Call for new Puffin crossing at road death tragedy site

THERE have been calls for a Puffin crossing to be built on the stretch of road where Elaine McGarrity lost her life on New Year’s Eve.

The 54-year-old mother died after she was struck by a pick-up truck on the Brownhill Link Road in Irvinestown on December 31st. There has now been a request for measures to be taken to improve safety for pedestrians on the road in the road, which bypasses the centre of the town.

Speaking at the January meeting of Fermanagh and Omagh District Council on Tuesday night, vice-chairwoman Cllr Diana Armstrong said a Puffin crossing was needed on the road.

Cllr Armstrong requested the Council write to the Department of Infrastructure requesting safety measures were introduced on the road.

Cllr Armstrong also expressed her condolences to the McGarrity family.

The issue was raised during a discussion about improvements to the A32 between Enniskillen and Omagh, when a letter from permanent secretary at the Department of Infrastructure, Katrina Godfrey, was considered.

In that letter Ms Godrey said while there were several improvement projects currently being planned, her department’s roads agency did not currently have funding available to carry them out.

She added if funding did become available then it would be for a minister to decided on what priority the projects should be given. Therefore, the schemes could be started now the Stormont Executive is restored.