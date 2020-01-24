Bus shelter artists brightening up those early mornings

A SELECTION of works of art have been displayed on bus shelters across rural communities within Sliagh Beagh, as part of a new initiative to “enrich the lives of rural communities.”

Over the course of the year, workshops will take place across the county to bring more visual arts to remote areas. The Sliabh Beagh group, which operates in rural east Fermanagh, including Roslea, Brookeborough and Donagh, is renowned for its innovative designs around the most rural parts of Fermanagh.

Discussing their latest exhibition on rural bus shelters, arts co-ordinator for Sliagh Beagh Donna Bannon said, “The natural trail of small green metal bus shelters throughout the Sliabh Beagh area provides a meeting place for young people to gather and wait for the bus to school in the mornings. These shelters are unique to rural areas and are an imposing feature throughout the Sliabh Beagh region.

“We are completing a series of murals, creating artistic merit to the landscape and brightening up the mornings of those who use them.

“We want to expose communities to quality artworks within the environment and to date we have completed 11 bus shelters with a further four to be painted within the next month.”

She added, “The unique nature and joy of rural arts will be at the heart of the programme and we will help promote and reaffirm the importance of access to the arts for all people, regardless of their background, ability, belief or location.”