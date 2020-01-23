Big spike in the numbers getting Irish passport

A RECORD breaking number of Irish passports were issued in the last year according to the Irish government, with Brexit fears prompting many people in the North who might previously have had a UK passport to opt for an Irish one.

The Irish Foreign Minister Simon Convey said 2019 was a “bumper year” for the country’s passport service, with the Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade receiving more than 5,800 applications a day during busy periods.

Almost one million Irish passports were issued last year, showing a 7% increase from the previous year. Applications from the North and other parts of the UK have been on the rise since Brexit was voted for back in June 2016, with more than 94,500 first time applications received from people born in the North or other parts of the UK over last 12 months.

Local councillor Adam Gannon said, “The increase of Irish passports is to be expected, people here are lucky that they can maintain EU membership by applying for one.

“Getting an Irish passport at this stage isn’t just down to Brexit fear, it has become a no-brainer option to do so.”

Interest in acquiring Irish passports has rapidly increased amid fears of potential queues at airports and the loss of a host of other rights that come with Irish citizenship.

These may include access to the European health insurance card for holiday health cover and the Erasmus University Scheme which allows student funding for temporary study overseas.