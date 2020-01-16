Belleek bishop named one of most influential in history

BISHOP Edward Daly has been recognised as one of the most influential people to have ever lived in these isles.

Bishop Daly, who was born in Ballyshannon in 1933 and brought up in Belleek, has been included in the latest edition of the Oxford Dictionary of National Biography (DNB), which is a collection of biographies detailing the lives of “significant, influential or notorious figures who shaped British history” of the past 3,000 years.

He joins fellow Fermanagh man Sir Hugh Maguire (d 1600), as well as a host of countless historical figures who feature in the publication.

The eldest of five children, Edward Kevin Daly was the son of Tom Daly and Susan Daly (nee Flood). He was educated at the Commons Primary School in Belleek, and attended second level as a boarder at St Columb’s College in Derry, before studying for the priesthood in Rome.

It was in the Maiden City where Bishop Daly would make his mark, working to overcome poverty and then becoming involved in the Civil Rights Movement.

On January 30, 1972, Bishop Daly became caught up in the events of Bloody Sunday.

A photograph of the Belleek man underfire, waving a white handkerchief in front of men carrying dying teenager Jackie Duddy, was printed across the world and is now memorialised on a famous mural in the Bogside.

Bishop Daly died at Altnagelvin Hosptial on August 8th, 2016, from Cancer and double pneumonia.

The details of Bishop Daly’s long and illustrious career, including his work during the Troubles and strong opposition against violence, are outlined in the 1,200 word Oxford DNB entry that was published last week.