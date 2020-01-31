Ban for drug drive woman who had kids in back of car

A DRIVER who almost crashed into a police car, with children in the backseat, then fell asleep on the way to the police station has been disqualified for drug driving.

Nicola McGovern (33) of Lisnaskea Road, Tully South appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday where she pleaded guilty to careless driving and driving while unfit through drink or drugs.

At around 6.30pm on November 27th police were on mobile patrol on Brookeborough Main Street when a moving car crossed across the road and almost collided with the police car. The police subsequently stopped the car and spoke with the driver, McGovern.

While they did not notice any smell of alcohol, the officers noted that McGovern appeared to be intoxicated or under the influence of something.

While the officers were speaking with McGovern at the driver’s window the car began to roll backwards. McGovern, who had children in the back of the car at the time, told the officers she was not used to driving a petrol car.

McGovern was arrested on suspicion of driving while unfit. After being put into the police car she feel asleep and did not wake up until they reached the police station.

Tests confirmed she had both diazepam (Valium) and Xanex in her system when arrested. In her police interview, McGovern admitted taking the drugs.

Defence solicitor Tommy Owens said McGovern had taken the tablets to help with anxiety, and there was no evidence she had taken any drugs for recreational purposes. He said McGovern had felt fine after taking the tablets and had driven from Lisnaskea to Brookeborough with no difficulty.

District Judge Steven Keown said McGovern had “driven all over the road with children in the car.”

Mr Owens said she had lost control of the car as she had been distracted by the children making noise in the back of the car. As for why the car rolled back as she spoke to police, he said McGovern had “panicked.”

Judge Keown said he did not accept McGovern’s account of what happened, stating she was “clearly in no fit state to drive.”

He fined the defendant a total of £400 and disqualified her from driving for 18 months.