Arrest made in connection with failed”attempted murder”

Police have arrested a 37 year-old man in the Fermanagh area in connection with the attempted murder of an off-duty Police officer at his home in Kesh at approximately 2am yesterday morning.

Speaking to press this morning, Detective Chief Inspector Julie Mullan explained the off-duty officer was confronted by a masked man brandishing a shot gun at him. Branding this as a “reckless act”, she added, “I firmly believe this was a failed attempt to murder a Police officer.”

The 37 year-old man remains in Police custody at this time. Police are appealing to members of the public to come forward with any information related to suspicious activity in the Kesh area by phoning the non-emergency number 101 or by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800555111.