‘Anna was known for her hugs and kisses’

THE ENNISKILLEN community has been left heartbroken by the passing of popular local woman Anna Monaghan, who inspired all those who were lucky enough to know her.

Tributes have been pouring in for the Cornagrade woman, who was well known around the town for her hugs, kisses and warmth for everyone she met. Born and reared at Derrin Road, where she lived for all of her 60 years, Anna was one of seven children to Mary and Sean Monaghan.

“Anna knew everybody, and if she didn’t know them she still spoke to them,” her sister Margaret told the Herald. “She would say hello and I would ask who it was and she would say, I don’t know but you have to be friendly.

“That was what she was known for, her kisses and hugs.”

She received her education at Killadeas and later Fermanagh College. As an adult, she kept a busy social calendar.

From her visits to her hairdresser, Advance Beauty where she would have her nails done, to the pharmacies and shops all over the town, Anna was known for brightening up everywhere she went. She was a keen dancer and was also regular and at local Slimming World meetings. .

One shop in particular would literally come to a standstill when Anna came in, Rooney’s on the Cornagrade Road.

Margaret said Anna would leave her at the door as she went around hugging every single staff member, with both customers and staff delighted to see her.

It was testament to music fan Anna that, when she was ill in hospital, Daniel O’Donnell and Hugo Duncan were among her many visitors.

Following Requiem Massin St Michael’s Church in Enniskillen con-celebrated by her friend Fr Brian D’Arcy, along with Mgr Peter O’Reilly, Fr Brendan Gallagher and Fr Seamus Quinn the burial was to Breandrum Cemetery.

Anna is survived by her siblings Margaret, Micheal, Vera, Kevin, Dympna and Martin, nieces, nephews, and extended family.