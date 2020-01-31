Agencies fail to act as ‘toxic’ dump festers

A NEW “spectacle” of illegal dumpings has took place once again at Spring Grove Forest near Roslea, this time the amount is even bigger than before.

The site that is believed to be rat-infested had been found before the new year to have contained a substance suspected to be asbestos however new dumpings since, has sparked outrage among residents living near the site.

Speaking to the Herald, Cllr John McCluskey said, “I am again asking for this dumped material to be removed. Despite pleading with the relevant authorities to put in place proper surveillance cameras to help protect this beautiful walking area, all requests have been ignored and we are left with this toxic and utterly hazardous eye sore.”

“It is an absolute disgrace that nothing has been done. Someone must take responsibility for this atrocious act, we can’t keep passing it off from one person to another. This environmental hazard is right in the middle of a public area, with residents close by.

“The longer that this toxic waste remains, particularly in this time of year with the cold weather, more rats will be attracted. It is simply unfair to local house owners who have spent good money on their properties, to now have the added pressure of worrying about this,” he added.

Cllr McCluskey has previously raised his concerns at Council meetings, but said, “The response I got was that signs must be required if CCTV cameras are to be added to the site, I have no problem with that, but why isn’t it being done? I’ve asked both the Forest Service and Environmental Agency (NIEA) for some assistance but nothing has been done.

“I am asking the NIEA, Forest Services and the Fermanagh and Omagh Council to make public what actions they took to prevent this reoccurrence of dumping.

“There is no co-ordination between departments, and zero prevention action being taken.

“It is believed that the dumping is coming from the South, the suspicion is that lorries are dumping contractor waste from renovating houses and I call on anyone with further information to contact authorities.”