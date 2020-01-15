Youth Team of the Year Award

U14 Enniskillen Running Club boys

The u14 Enniskillen Running Club boys won cross country silver at the All-Ireland championships in Dunboyne in the autumn. The lads had won bronze in Ulster and turned the tables with a storming run in the in Dunboyne to claim silver in a field of over 160.

Patrick Williams had a fine 21st place with Frank Buchanan just behind in 27th. They were closely followed by Charlie Rehill, Tiernan McManus and Conal Rasdale who all has super runs. While Enniskillen have had individual medallists in the past, this was the first All-Ireland team medal won by a Fermanagh athletics club.

U18 Enniskillen RFC boys

Enniskillen upset the form book to claim the Ulster u18 Plate at the end of April. The final saw them facing a Rainey OB side they had lost 18-0 to three weeks previously.

The decider was a different story though, with Skins delivering a storming performance which took them to a a 41-0 victory and Ulster U18 Plate glory.

Fermanagh Mounted Games Teams

The NI Pony Club Mounted Games finals took place in Lurgan’s Meadows Equestrian Centre at the end of May and saw great Fermanagh success.

There were class wins for Lead Rein team of William Moore, Claudia Black, Cara Somerville, Emily Bothwell and Emma Moore, as well as the Assisted team of Emily Black, Tori Lilly, Lucy Currie and Alice Black.

Enniskillen Gaels Minors

Enniskillen Gaels minors made it back-to-back minor titles with a hard fought victory against Derrygonnelly in the county final. Kevin Lavelle’s side then embarked on an Ulster campaign where they comfortably accounted for Cargin in the quarter-finals, 3-6 to 0-8, before losing out to ultimate Ulster champions, Lavey, in the semi-finals.

Ballinamallard Utd u12s

Probably the best local performance of the Foyle Cup tournament came from the Ballinamallard u12s who finished third overall. The Ferney Park lads topped their group before beating Limavady in the quarter-finals.

They lost 2-1 to Oxford United in the semi-finals, but beat Inishowen in the third place play off. A fantastic performance at a hugely competitive tournament. Later in the summer the highlight of the 2019 SuperCup NI tournament from a Fermanagh perspective was delivered by the Ballinamallard minors.

After the group stages the Ferney lads were placed in the Vase competition and romped to a 7-1 win against Bertie Peacock Youths before defeating Glenavon 2-1 in the final.



2019 Youth Team of the Year Nominees

