St Michael’s – Enniskillen MacRory Cup

2019 will live long in the lore around Drumclay. St Michael’s got their MacRory Cup campaign of to a winning start with a gritty 0-13 to 1-9 against Abbey CBS. They followed that up with a one point semi-final victory over St Patrick’s, Maghera packed with character.

In the final St Michael’s cut loose, seeing off Omagh CBS comfortably on a scoreline of 0-16 to 2-6 to claim the schools seventh MacRory Cup win. St Michael’s weren’t done there though. They defeated St Colman’s Claremorris 2-13 to 1-10 in the semi-finals before a nervy 1-12 to 1-11 win over Naas CBS in Croke Park saw St Michael’s become the first ever Fermanagh side to win an A Grade title in any code.

Enniskillen Royal Boat Club

It was another year of unprecedented success for Enniskillen Royal Boat Club. It began with four golds at Irish Indoor Rowing Championships in Limerick. At the Lagan Scullers Head the MJ18 8+ claimed first place in their category. There were also class wins for the MJ16 2x, MJ15 4x+, MJ14 4x+, MJ18 2x, MJ15 1x, and WJ14 4x+ teams.

At the Neptune Regatta the boys recorded wins in the MJ18 4+, MJ 14 8x+ and MJ18 8+ classes. The girls followed that up at the Commercial Regatta with wins in the WJ 18 8+, -WJ 18 4+, WJ 15 2X, WJ 14 8X+, WJ15 8X+, WJ15 8+, WJ 14 4+ and WJ14 2X categories.

The club then had a real coup at the National Schools Regatta at Dorney with the WJ16 G 4+ team winning the Anna Fangen Cup. The pinnacle of the season, the Irish Rowing Championships, once again saw Enniskillen Royal Boat Club coming home with a heavy haul of silverware with golds WJ16 8+, WJ18 4-, MJ18 8+, MJ14 4x+, MJ15 1x, WJ15 4x, MJ15 8+, MJ16 8+, WJ15 8+, WJ 14 4x+, M inter pair, WJ15 8x+ and MJ15 8x+.

St Fanchea’s – U16 Ladies

There was Ulster silverware for the St Fanchea’s u16 ladies as they got the better of St Mary’s Downpatrick 4-11 to 2-12 to take a rare provincial title back to Fermanagh.

Enniskillen Royal Rugby Girls

Enniskillen Royal Rugby Girls coasted to the womens’ Schools Cup against Loreto Letterkenny. There were further garlands for the Enniskillen school when Zara Flack was named Schools Player of the Year at Ulster rugby awards in Belfast.

Mount Lourdes Enniskillen Netball

Mount Lourdes won the NI Junior Netball title 20-14 against Lumen Christi, Derry.



