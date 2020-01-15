Coach/Manager of the Year Award

Coach/Manager Nominees

Harry McConkey

Ballinamallard United manager Harry McConkey took over a team at a low ebb and steered the club to their first ever Irish Cup final with victories over Dungannon Swifts and Warrenpoint.

He recently claimed silverware for the club with victory over Dergview in the final of the North West Cup and now has the club pushing hard for promotion back to the Premiership.

Tom Mohan

Tom Mohan’s Republic of Ireland u19s progressed to the European Championship finals with victories of Romania, Azerbaijan and Russia and were the only side to reach the European finals in Armenia with a 100 percent record.

The Aghadrumsee man’s side drew 1-1 with Norway in their European Championship finals opener before losing narrowly to France and defeating Czech Republic 2-1 in the final group game to make European semi-final against Portugal. The Portuguese emerged victorious, but it was a stunning performance by Mohan’s side.

Stephen Welsh

Enniskillen RFC manager Stephen Welsh has overseen the most successful ever period in the club’s long history. He took the club to Towns Cup victory in April against Ballyclare and recently captured a first ever Junior Cup for the Mullaghmeen men with as they defeated City of Armagh IIs.

Dom Corrigan

2019 will go down as a never to be forgotten year for the St Michael’s master. After victories over Abbey CBS and St Pat’s Magher, the Drumclay men put in a blistering performance to destroy Omagh CBS in the MacRory Cup final and claim St Michael’s seventh Ulster title.

The best was yet to come though with victory over St Colman’s Claremorris setting up a shot at All-Ireland glory. St Michael’s seized they day in Croke Park, seeing off Naas CBS to claim the Hogan Cup, Fermanagh’s first ever A grade All-Ireland title.



2019 Coach/Manager of the Year

