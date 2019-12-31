+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeHeadlineSerious accident in Irvinestown
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

Serious accident in Irvinestown

Posted: 1:11 pm December 31, 2019

THE BROWNHILL Road in Irvinestown remains closed following a serious accident in the town this morning.
The incident happened shortly after 9am today. Paramedic crews, fire appliances and the air ambulance were called to the scene of accident, which is believed to have involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.
Diversions are currently in place on Mill Street and Pound Street. It is expected the road will be closed for some time.

See tomorrow’s Herald for further details.

Posted: 1:11 pm December 31, 2019
Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2020 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA