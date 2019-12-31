Serious accident in Irvinestown

THE BROWNHILL Road in Irvinestown remains closed following a serious accident in the town this morning.

The incident happened shortly after 9am today. Paramedic crews, fire appliances and the air ambulance were called to the scene of accident, which is believed to have involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.

Diversions are currently in place on Mill Street and Pound Street. It is expected the road will be closed for some time.

See tomorrow’s Herald for further details.