Police appeal after another big drugs find

A QUANTITY of cannabis has been uncovered following searches in the Blacklion area.

On Wednesday 18 December, gardai from Blacklion assisted gardai from Ballyconnell in carrying out a search of a premises in the border area.

A spokesman for Cavan and Monaghan Garda confirmed, “A growhouse was discovered and a large number of cannabis plants (pending analysis) were seized. One man was arrested and detained for questioning. A file is currently being prepared for the director of public prosecutions.”

The cross border crack-down on illegal growing operations has been brought to the fore in recent times.

On Tuesday last policing authorities across the Fermanagh border carried out searches in the Teemore area. Cannabis plants were found after searches at four properties in the Teemore area.

The PSNI confirmed that plants with an estimated value of £50,000 were seized and sophisticated growing operation was dismantled. Police explained the operation was spread across a number of houses in the area.

Meanwhile, over £87,000 worth of drugs have been seized locally after Police launched a crack down on street level drug dealing.

Police officers in Fermanagh took part in Operation Season’s Greetings during the first two weeks of December. During the operation police made 84 seizures of drugs and arrested 45 people. Drugs seized included cannabis, cocaine, heroin and prescription drugs.

A Police spokesman remarked, “We have made communities in South Area safer by removing these drugs from our streets. The figures are reflective of the work that goes on daily by our police officers who tackle the threat and harm of illegal drug activity throughout the year.

“In the run up to Christmas we wanted to send a clear message that there is no space for illegal drug activity in our communities.”

The police spokesman added that tackling the illegal sale and use of drugs remains a priority.

“Local communities also have their part to play and information about what is happening in your neighbourhood is instrumental in helping us to target our resources and identify offenders.

“We will continue to proactively target illegal drug activity and bring offenders before the courts to make our communities safer.

“You can help by sharing information about illegal drug activity in your neighbourhood with us. You can contact us by phoning 101.”