Women urged to be vigilant after Cornagrade attack

RESIDENTS in the Cornagrade area of Enniskillen have been urged to be vigilant after a woman was left badly shaken when she was attacked while walking in the Riverside area.

The victim was approached from behind by a male wearing a dark hoodie who is reported to have covered his face while he grabbed her handbag.

The sudden and terrifying attack occurred late last Wednesday evening, 8th February between approximately 10:20 and 10:30pm.

Police said the victim was able to elbow her attacker who then fled the scene. Fortunately the woman escaped the assault without injury however after the traumatic events, the PSNI said she was left in a state of shock.

The unidentified robber is described as being approximately 5’4” tall.

Speaking to the Herald, Sinn Fein Cllr Tommy Maguire said he sympathised with the victim and hoped that she had not been too traumatised following her ordeal.

“Vigilance is key to stopping these kinds of attacks and it’s unfortunate that incidents of this type occur in the community. I would encourage everyone in the community to contact the PSNI to report any suspicious activity.

“People need to take care of themselves when walking alone, especially women,” he added.

Police in Enniskillen have urged anyone who may have witnessed the incident or observed anything suspicious in the area which may be useful to contact them on 101. If you would prefer to provide information about this assault anonymously call the Crimestoppers number on 0800 555 111.