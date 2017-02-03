Well-known chemist says win is very much a team effort

A FERMANAGH pharmacy has picked up the top award at what are known as the industry’s “Oscars.”

Hughes Pharmacy, based in Enniskillen and Newtownbutler, picked up the Pharmacy of the Year award, in recognition for its contribution to healthcare in the local community, at the esteemed Pharmacy in Focus awards at the Crowne Plaza in Belfast last weekend, an event that was attended by over 600 people.

The judges for Pharmacy in Focus, which is the leading industry magazine for pharmacies in the North, said the were faced with choosing from a high standard of applicants, but added they were won over by Hughes’ “ability to articulate a patient and person-centric philosophy to the delivery of healthcare’, noting in particular the ‘diversity of their innovations and outreach to customers.”

Pharmacist Paul Hughes, who was himself a runner up in the Pharmacist of the Year category, said he was “absolutely delighted” with the award, which was “very much a team effort.”

“It is a recognition of what myself and the girls do on a day-to-day basis for the local community,” said Paul, adding it was an honour to be recognised by their industry colleagues.

“We are a local pharmacy for local people,” he continued.

“The emphasis in health care is more and more about community care and less about spending time in hospital. It’s all about care in the community, and I like to think we’re at the heart of that.”

Hughes’ Pharmacy was first opened my Paul’s mother Laura Joan, who passed away in September 2015. Paul, who said the business was his mother’s legacy, himself has worked at the pharmacy for 30 years, and the businesses local ethos also extends to their staff.

“The fact we are at the heart of the community is evidenced by the fact we’ve two staff members who have been with us over 20 years, Paula Hoy and Sharon Palmer,” he said.

“Then we have Maria Maguire, Gemma Maguire, and Donna Maguire – no relation to each other! – who have also been with us quite a while. They are all well known and recognised throughout the community.”

Paul extended his thanks to the pharmacy’s customers for all their well-wishes before the awards and support down through the years.