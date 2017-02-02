+44 (0)28 6632 2066
WATCH: Fermanagh fans queue overnight for Ed Sheeran

Posted: 11:04 am February 2, 2017
By Emma Ryan
e.ryan@fermanaghherald.com
Fans waiting patiently on Belmore Street for tickets to go on sale earlier this morning

Fans waiting patiently on Belmore Street for tickets to go on sale earlier this morning

Dedicated fans of Ed Sheeran braved the elements in the hope of getting concert tickets, outside Tech Doc, Enniskillen – only to be left disappointed.

Two dates for the anticipated gig in 3 Arena, Dublin sold out in a matter of minutes, leaving fans all over the country heartbroken.

One fan, Lauren Rooney and her friends, had been queuing from 7.30pm last night. 
“We are huge fans, we have been here all night. We will be so disappointed if we do not get tickets, we had everyone at home trying to get them too,” she told the Herald.

