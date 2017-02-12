Van caused BMW to crash into Mercedes

AN Enniskillen driver who crashed his Transit van into the back of a BMW, causing the BMW to crash into the back of a Mercedes, has been fined and given penalty points.

Norman Little (50) of Featherbed Glade, Rossorry pleaded guilty to careless driving at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday following the incident on the Dublin Road in the town at approximately 2pm on September 21 last.

The court heard Little’s Ford Transit van collided with the car in front, a BMW, causing it to collided into the back of the car in front of it, a Mercedes. Heavy damage was caused to the BMW, and the car’s airbags were deployed. Damage was also caused to the Mercedes.

In his police interview, Little said the BMW had braked in front of him and could offer no explanation as to why he had crashed into the back of it. The defendant suggested there may have been oil or diesel on the road, however police could find no trace of this.

Defence solicitor Michelle McVeigh said the incident had been a result of “a momentary lapse” by Little, who works as a professional driver. Explaining he had one previous unrelated conviction, and six live penalty points on his licence, Ms McVeigh said a further six points on his licence would mean he’d not only lose his licence, but his livelihood as well.

As his previous conviction was for an unrelated offence, District Judge Amanda Brady endorsed three penalty points on Little’s licence and fined him £150.