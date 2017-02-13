+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeHeadline
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

Unlicenced pensioner crashed on his way to funeral

Posted: 7:38 am February 13, 2017
Email this to someonePin on PinterestShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook
Police spoke to the driver at the South West Acute Hospital

Police spoke to the driver at the South West Acute Hospital

AN 82-year-man has been fined and given penalty points for unaccompanied driving and failing to display L plates after he crashed into a ditch.
On October 15 last, shortly after 1pm, police were called to the scene of a single vehicle collision on the Swalinbar Road outside Enniskillen. They found the car on its side approximately five feet down an embankment.
Police spoke to the driver, Kevin McAuley (82) of Scaffog Avenue, Enniskillen at the South West Acute Hospital, and checks showed the defendant only held a provisional licence. He had not been accompanied while driving, and his car did not have L plates displayed.
McAuley made full admissions to the officers when interviewed later. He told police he’d been going to a funeral at the time of the accident and remembered feeling sick while driving down the road.
McAuley, who has had his driving licence revoked on medical grounds, said he put his foot on the brake to pull in, but lost consciousness. When he woke up in his car he said he didn’t realise he’d crashed into the ditch on the wrong side of the road.
District Judge Amanda Brady said McAuley was living on a State pension and had suffered the loss of his car. She fined him a total of £75 and endorsed three penalty points on his licence if he ever attempts to get his licence back.

Posted: 7:38 am February 13, 2017
Email this to someonePin on PinterestShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook
Cavan man was selling Asda alcohol in border shop

Revenue officials uncovered 70 bottles and cans of beer and cider, seven bottles of spirits and nine bottles of...

Lisnaskea stabbing accused back in jail

The attack took place at a house in Trasna Way in the early hours of Saturday, October 8th.

Pregnant drink driver had key for breaking into cars

Lynch said she did not carry a bag and put “everything” in her bra, including money and her mobile...

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA