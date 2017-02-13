Unlicenced pensioner crashed on his way to funeral

AN 82-year-man has been fined and given penalty points for unaccompanied driving and failing to display L plates after he crashed into a ditch.

On October 15 last, shortly after 1pm, police were called to the scene of a single vehicle collision on the Swalinbar Road outside Enniskillen. They found the car on its side approximately five feet down an embankment.

Police spoke to the driver, Kevin McAuley (82) of Scaffog Avenue, Enniskillen at the South West Acute Hospital, and checks showed the defendant only held a provisional licence. He had not been accompanied while driving, and his car did not have L plates displayed.

McAuley made full admissions to the officers when interviewed later. He told police he’d been going to a funeral at the time of the accident and remembered feeling sick while driving down the road.

McAuley, who has had his driving licence revoked on medical grounds, said he put his foot on the brake to pull in, but lost consciousness. When he woke up in his car he said he didn’t realise he’d crashed into the ditch on the wrong side of the road.

District Judge Amanda Brady said McAuley was living on a State pension and had suffered the loss of his car. She fined him a total of £75 and endorsed three penalty points on his licence if he ever attempts to get his licence back.