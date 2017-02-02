Uninsured driver ‘was lifting disabled friend’

A TEMPO man who was stopped while picking up a friend in a wheelchair who couldn’t get a taxi has been fined for having no insurance.

Daryl Cox (26) of Largy Road, Largy avoided a driving disqualification at Enniskillen Magistrates Court last Wednesday when he pleaded guilty to driving without insurance.

At approximately 3am on April 23 last year police operating checkpoint on Main Street, Belcoo stopped Cox driving a red Volkswagen Golf. He was unable to produce his insurance. A production order was issued, but the court was told Cox, who had no previous convictions, never produced a valid document of insurance.

Defence solicitor David Buchanan said Cox had been on his way to pick up a friend who was a wheelchair user and who had been unable to get a taxi home.

Mr Buchanan explained Cox’s grandfather had been paying his insurance for him, but had missed a direct debit and the policy was cancelled. He said Cox, who is now covered as a named driver on his grandfather’s insurance, had been the policy holder at that time but had never received any contact from his insurance company to say the policy was cancelled, so was unaware he wasn’t covered. The solicitor said Cox relied on his licence for his job, and also to help do messages for his ill grandmother.

District Judge Nigel Broderick told Cox to make sure his policy was paid in future, telling him if he was found to be driving without insurance in further he faced a driving ban. Judge Broderick fined Cox £300 and endorsed six penalty points on his licence.