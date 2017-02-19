Thief gets her last warning

A WOMAN with a record for theft has been warned if she does not stay out of trouble she runs the risk of being sent to jail.

Lisa McDonagh (36) of Carran Cresecnt, Drumclay appeared at Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Monday for sentencing after previously pleading guilty to two charges of theft and one charge of criminal damage.

The charges related to two incidents last year, the first on June 10 when she stole a bottle of vodka and box of beer valued at £23.98 from Spar on the Coa Road in Enniskillen.

The second charges related to an incident just over a month later on August 13 when McDonagh stole an iPhone valued at £330 from Vodafone, and damaged a security puck, which is a type of padlock, at the store.

At her sentencing hearing last week, District Judge Nigel Broderick pointed out McDonagh was in breach of a suspended sentence for a similar offence.

Having read her pre-sentence report, Judge Broderick said he was going to defer McDonagh’s sentencing on the charges arising from the August incident for six months to see if she could stay out of trouble.

For the June theft, Judge Broderick told McDonagh she was “in real danger” of going to prison. He sentenced her to 12 months probation, ordering her to compy with any condition set out for her by probation services and to take part in any alcohol programme recommended to her. Judge Broderick warned McDonagh if she failed to compy she would be brought back before the court for further sentencing.