Stag lads hit Vegas but miss half the fight!

THREE lucky Fermanagh men, part of a 20 strong stag week in Las Vegas and were lucky enough to see the Carl Frampton fight against Leo Santa Cruz.

The boys were all part of Mark Drumm’s of Magee’s Bar, in Enniskillen, eight-night stag party in Vegas.

The three were lucky enough to take in the big fight between Belfast boxer Frampton and Mexican Santa Cruz at MGM Grand arena on Sunday morning.

Enniskillen man Vincy Bullion, up early on Monday morning, explained that things didn’t go to plan the night of the big fight.

“We were upstairs having a bit of fun and didn’t realise that the fight had started and when we came down to the arena we only got to see the final four rounds. But it was worth it just for that. It was just fantastic.

“We were in reasonable seats near the top of the arena and saw pretty much all of the final rounds. It was a good view and we could see everything that was going on in the ring.

“It was a good scrap and the support in the arena was fantastic,” said Vincy. “There were a lot of fans from Northern Ireland wearing green tops in the MGM that night.”

Before the fight Vincy and a few of his mates bumped into Barry McGuigan standing in the middle of an escalator and stopped to chat for a few minutes.

Another local at the big WBA featherweight title fight was Fivemiletown and Valley Hotel man John Williamson who had a ringside seat.

A top ranking boxing official for many years Mr Williamson attends many of the big night fights all over the world.

Santa Cruz won the battle by a majority decision and the hopes is that a rematch between the two fighters will take place in Belfast later this year.