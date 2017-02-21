SMYTH, Mary Alice (Cissy), Gortacharn Nursing Home, Lisnaskea, Co. Fermanagh, and formerly Sans Souci Park, Belfast and Tiernahinch, Clones, Co. Monaghan. Daughter of the late Mary and Edward (R.I.P), sister of Susan Berry (London) and pre-deceased by her twin Edward (Sonny) and brothers Michael, John, Pat and Phil (R.I.P). Died Monday 20th February 2017.

Reposing at Gortacharn Nursing Home until removal on Thursday afternoon at 3.30 pm to arrive to St. Bridget’s Church, Windsor Ave., Malone Road, Belfast for 6 pm. Funeral Mass on Friday morning at 9.30 am followed by burial afterwards in Mount St. Oliver Cemetery, Clones, Co. Monaghan at approx. 1 pm

Will be sadly missed by her sister, nieces, nephews, cousins and a large family circle.



