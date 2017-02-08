Police defend traffic response after accident tailbacks

THERE WERE lengthy traffic tailbacks on the north side of Enniskillen yesterday morning (Tuesday) as two separate road traffic accidents caused major traffic delays.

At around 8.35am yesterday, police received a report of a one vehicle accident on Moorfield Road, Irvinestown. Police and Fire and Ambulance Service personnel attended the scene as the car was overturned on the road.

The vehicle was recovered shortly before 9.50am and the driver was treated by paramedics. Transport NI workers also attended as there was fluid on the road, making it unsafe to drive on. There was a diversion in place but the road was fully reopened to traffic just before 10.40am.

Adding to the delays, just before 8.45am, police came across a two vehicle accident on the Irvinestown Road, Enniskillen. There was damage to the cars but no injuries. The accident was dealt with swiftly and police left the scene just after 9.10am.

Due to the incidents, traffic was at a standstill on the Irvinestown Road for motorists coming into town but the PSNI has defended their actions, saying “The policing response to two road traffic collisions in the Enniskillen area on Tuesday 7 February, was appropriate, ensuring the safety of those involved in the collisions, other motorists in the area and other partner agencies who were required to attend.

Police are always acutely aware of any disruption that is caused to the public and always endeavour to keep that to a minimum.”

But local taxi man John Garrity was among a number of local motorists who were unhappy with the delays. The Star Taxis driver believes better diversions should be put in place to limit disruption.

“If there are two incidents on the one road, it is going to lead to tailbacks and traffic problems.

“If the Police can get out and resolve the incident quickly, the less impact it will have on the flow of traffic. If it can’t be resolved quickly, the Police need to be prepared and put the necessary diversions in place. I have arrived at road traffic accidents to be told that I have to find another way, rather than directing me to other available roads. They fail to prepare for diversions before turning up at an accident.”