+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeHeadline
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

Not everybody glad to see the back of the ‘redcoats’

Posted: 8:34 pm February 2, 2017
By Roisin Henderson
r.henderson@fermanaghherald.com
Email this to someonePin on PinterestShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook
Traffic Wardens on duty GKFH28

Traffic Wardens on duty GKFH28

THERE has been mixed reaction to news three local towns are to lose their parking patrols.
Under a new review of Transport NI’s operations, parking attendants will no longer be making regular visits to dozens of towns where fewer than an average of 10 parking tickets a month have been issued. Included in the list of areas set to lose their parking patrols are Lisnaskea, Irvinestown and Fivemiletown.
Generally, local reaction to the news has been positive, however some are worried bad old habits may now creep back, causing disruption.
Caolan Goan of Goan Meats in Lisnaskea welcomed the news: “People are definitely quite wary where they parking, they are worried about it when they come in, but of course the traffic wardens are just doing their job. Hopefully this will improve business.”
Alma Kinnear of the Kissin Crust in the town, however, was a little less optimistic.
“People could become more complacent and take advantage,” she said. “It’s unfortunate people are like that and have to be managed by parking attendants. They used to come on random days, and that kept people on their toes, but now I’d be afraid complacency would creep back in again.”
Ms Kinnear, who said businesses were urging the Council to improve carparks in the town, added it wasn’t fair for businesses such on the street that some drivers may now take up the spaces on an all-day basis, forcing customers, who will only have parked on a short-term basis, to have to park further away.
In Irvinestown, local hairdresser and barber Patricia O’Neill said she really didn’t think there was need for parking attendants in the town.
“Nobody blocks the road anymore, people don’t park here for long,” she said, adding her customers would only be in the barbers for around 20 minutes or so. “They just park up to pick up their newspaper or milk and so on. They don’t park long.
“People in small towns don’t know what a traffic jam is.”

Posted: 8:34 pm February 2, 2017
Email this to someonePin on PinterestShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook
Tributes after tragic death of heart transplant teen

Kirsty Clarke died suddenly this week just days before her 19th birthday

School welcomes plans for 20mph speed limit

An initiative introducing part-time 20mph speed limits at rural primary schools has been welcomed locally.

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA