Motorists urged to avoid main road during resurfacing

A MAJOR £100,000 resurfacing job will begin on the Loughshore Road, Enniskillen on Monday February 13th and is expected to be complete by Sunday February 19th.

The resurfacing scheme on the A46 Loughshore Road, Enniskillen to Belleek, will begin at Blaney for 1.2 Kilometres. The resurfacing works on this road, which is an important link road to County Donegal, will complement the section of resurfacing carried out last year.

Motorists are advised to expect delays as it will be necessary to close the Loughshore Road to through traffic from 8am to 6pm each day for a period of six days.

Traffic diversions will be put in place via the A4 Sligo Road and B52 Brollagh Road and local access will be retained.

TransportNI have warned of traffic congestion as they have ‘carefully programmed the works operations and traffic management arrangements in order to minimise any inconvenience to the public. However motorists should be aware that some delays may be expected and that additional time should be allowed when planning any journeys.’

As with all improvement schemes of this type, the planned date is subject to favourable weather conditions.