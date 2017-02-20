Local businesses urged to prepare as Brexit looms

AROUND 100 businesses based along the border are expected to get themselves Brexit-ready at a unique networking event this week.

Lisnaskea Chamber of Commerce in association with InterTradeIreland are holding a FREE breakfast briefing event for SMEs in Fermanagh, Omagh, Cavan, Monaghan and Donegal in the Donn Carragh Hotel this Thursday, February 23rd from 7.45am-9.30am, where the most up to date information and advice to help SMEs prepare for new trading relationships that emerge from Brexit negotiations will be shared.

This event will focus on some of the questions businesspeople may already have on business planning, currency hedging, innovation, diversification and building cross-border relationships. A new range of Brexit supports will also be announced by InterTradeIreland on the day.

Among those addressing the event will be Aidan Gough, Strategy and Policy Director with InterTradeIreland; Peter Quinn, Director of Lakeland Dairies and Michael McAllister from ASM Chartered Accountants.

President of Lisnaskea Chamber of Commerce, Shane Wilson told the Herald that uncertainty remains a fundamental issue for local business owners.

“We are still none the wiser about what Brexit is going to bring in terms of a hard or soft border or tariffs for trading. As we all operate along a free trade barrier between North and South, we want to give people as much information as possible on what’s like to operate outside this.

“We need to be proactive rather than reactive and while larger businesses have the ability to fund consultants to help them prepare, smaller and medium size companies don’t.

“The message from the event will be neither pro or anti-Brexit but it’s really to provide as much information as we can because whether we like or not it is happening and we have to be ready.”

For more information and/or to register for a free place click contact Denise in InterTradeIreland on 30834130 or email Shane Wilson on president@lisnaskeachamber.co.uk