Lisnaskea stabbing accused back in jail

A 26-year-old man, charged in connection with a stabbing in Lisnaskea last October that left three men in hospital, has been returned to custody after breaching his bail.

The attack took place at a house in Trasna Way in the early hours of Saturday, October 8th. None of the three men, who were aged between 22 and 29, suffered life-threatening injuries.

Brendan McLaughlin of Tempo Road, Enniskillen, who was himself treated in hospital following the incident, is charged with the attempted murder of Michael Fox, the attempted murder of Conor McBarron, grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent on Dylan Quaille, and burglary with the intent to commit GBH at the Trasna Way property.

McLaughlin, who was released on High Court bail in December, appeared before Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Wednesday with a visible cut above his right eye.

Police made an application opposing bail and told the court they had received a call from G4S at 8.30pm the previous evening informing them that the defendant was not at his home, which was a breach of his curfew running from 8pm-7am. Police attended McLaughlin’s home address at 9.30pm where they spoke to his father who said he had not seen him all day. At 12.15am, a 999 call was made from the defendant’s partner’s home. The court was told she was crying and could be heard saying “please get off me”.

A police constable told the court that a male and female could be heard shouting and arguing.

When officers arrived at the woman’s address, they found McLaughlin in the property with a 3cm cut above his eye where he was arrested. It also alleged that he was under the influence of alcohol, a further breach of his bail conditions. The police officer said bail was being opposed due to these breaches and the risk of the defendant committing further offences.

Defence counsel Alan Blackburn said his client had been obeying his bail conditions and there had been no problems with his client until the events of Tuesday night. He pointed out that his client had sustained a number of injuries for which he had required hospital treatment following his arrest. Mr Blackburn said McLaughlin had “behaved stupidly” and urged Judge Nigel Broderick to give his client “ a final chance” by warning him that any further minor infringement would see his bail revoked.

The judge refused the request and remanded McLaughlin in custody to appear in court again on February 13th.