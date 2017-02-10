+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com
Fermanagh Herald Mast Head
Advertisement
HomeHeadline
Lochside Garage
Lochside Garage
@lochside.garages

Lisnaskea stabbing accused back in jail

Posted: 1:00 pm February 10, 2017
Email this to someonePin on PinterestShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook
Trasna Way 01

The house at Trasna Way, Lisnaskea where the incident took place

A 26-year-old man, charged in connection with a stabbing in Lisnaskea last October that left three men in hospital, has been returned to custody after breaching his bail.
The attack took place at a house in Trasna Way in the early hours of Saturday, October 8th. None of the three men, who were aged between 22 and 29, suffered life-threatening injuries.
Brendan McLaughlin of Tempo Road, Enniskillen, who was himself treated in hospital following the incident, is charged with the attempted murder of Michael Fox, the attempted murder of Conor McBarron, grievous bodily harm (GBH) with intent on Dylan Quaille, and burglary with the intent to commit GBH at the Trasna Way property.
McLaughlin, who was released on High Court bail in December, appeared before Enniskillen Magistrates Court on Wednesday with a visible cut above his right eye.
Police made an application opposing bail and told the court they had received a call from G4S at 8.30pm the previous evening informing them that the defendant was not at his home, which was a breach of his curfew running from 8pm-7am. Police attended McLaughlin’s home address at 9.30pm where they spoke to his father who said he had not seen him all day.  At 12.15am, a 999 call was made from the defendant’s partner’s home. The court was told she was crying and could be heard saying “please get off me”.
A police constable told the court that a male and female could be heard shouting and arguing.
When officers arrived at the woman’s address, they found McLaughlin in the property with a 3cm cut above his eye where he was arrested. It also alleged that he was under the influence of alcohol, a further breach of his bail conditions. The police officer said bail was being opposed due to these breaches and the risk of the defendant committing further offences.
Defence counsel Alan Blackburn said his client had been obeying his bail conditions and there had been no problems with his client until the events of Tuesday night. He pointed out that his client had sustained a number of injuries for which he had required hospital treatment following his arrest. Mr Blackburn said McLaughlin had “behaved stupidly” and urged Judge Nigel Broderick to give his client “ a final chance” by warning him that any further minor infringement would see his bail revoked.
The judge refused the request and remanded McLaughlin in custody to appear in court again on February 13th.

Posted: 1:00 pm February 10, 2017
Email this to someonePin on PinterestShare on LinkedInTweet about this on TwitterShare on Facebook
Pregnant drink driver had key for breaking into cars

Lynch said she did not carry a bag and put “everything” in her bra, including money and her mobile...

Uninsured driver ‘was lifting disabled friend’

Daryl Cox (26) avoided a driving disqualification at Enniskillen Magistrates Court

Man jailed over unprovoked attack in Enniskillen pub

Ryan Foley appeared before Enniskillen Magistrates Court for sentencing on Monday

Top
Advertisement
+44 (0)28 6632 2066
advertising@fermanaghherald.com
editor@fermanaghherald.com

Copyright © 2017 — The Fermanagh Herald.
All Rights Reserved.
Part of the North-West News Group.

The Fermanagh Herald is published by North West of Ireland Printing & Publishing Company Limited, trading as North-West News Group.
Registered in Northern Ireland, No. R0000576. 28 Belmore Street, Enniskillen, County Fermanagh, Northern Ireland, BT74 6AA